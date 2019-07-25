Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan starrer Kick completes 5 years, film's sequel to go on floors soon

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick completed 5 years today. The official Twitter handle of Nadiadwala Grandson shared a BTS video from the film to mark the special day, "5 years of #SajidNadiadwala's #Kick and Devil still remains in our hearts as alive as ever!#NGEFamily rejoices these 5 years jiska Hangover abhi tak utra nahi", the tweet read.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Mere Baare Main Itna Mat Sochna... Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche... Salman Khan starrer #Kick, which marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, was released 5 years ago to superb BO earnings... Now awaiting #Kick2, which is expected to roll in 2020. #5YearsOfKick".

Kick opened to widespread praise and has thus raised the bar for its sequel which is currently at its pre-production stages. The film completes five years today. Confirming the news to the publication Sajid says, "It’s a nostalgic day for me. I have started penning down the second instalment. The first draft is ready. The second draft is in its initial stage. I’m excited for this journey to begin as much as fans are to witness it. The Devil will return soon."

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, who won a million hearts with their crackling chemistry in Kick, are all set to recreate the magic in the upcoming franchise. When asked about his co-star in an interview with a leading news agency earlier, Salman had shared, “I have known Jacqueline from the time she has come down from Sri Lanka. She is a very hard working girl from the time she has come into the industry, a very decent girl. She has got great energy, She’s very clean hearted, there’s no malice in her. She does not create any confrontation. She’s pleasant to work with, very professional, very talented. Jacqueline is one of the natural actors we have today. Jacqueline is not just a delightful co-star to work with but is also a producer favourite as she is a dream to work with.”

