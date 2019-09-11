Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China's first motion poster out

Made In China's first motion poster out

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy starrer Made In China which was slated to release in August has finally got its new release date. Mikhil Musale directorial is now scheduled to release during Diwali this year. Releasing the first motion poster, the makers also revealed that the trailer will be out in a week. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas, Amyra Dastur, Paresh Rawal and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

Sharing the motion poster of Made In China, Boman Irani, who will be seen on the silver screen after a long time, wrote, ''Iss Diwali, #IndiaKaJugaad hoga Soup-er Hit! #MadeInChina Trailer out in one week! #FirstLook''.

Made In China has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films

Made In China's motion poster will definitely make you excited. With Gujarati background score, the motion poster features all its lead characters with the tagline which reads, ''India Ka Jugaad''.

While Rajkummar plays the role of Raghu, Mouni will essay the role of his wife Rukmini. Rukmini is a Mumbai girl who moves to Gujarat after marrying Raghu. Rajkummar's character goes to China with aspirations to become a successful businessman and story revolves around it.

It is the second time that Rajkummar Rao is collaborating with Dinesh Vijan. Earlier, the duo has worked in blockbuster Stree. They are even planning for a sequel now. Dinesh and Rajkummar are currently working on a horror-comedy Roohi-Afza, which also features Janhvi Kapoor in lead role.