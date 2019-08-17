Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s space mission film remains strong

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s space mission film remains strong

Mission Mangal becomes the highest opener for an Akshay Kumar film till date. The Jagan Shakti directorial also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menon and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 17, 2019 10:41 IST
Representative News Image

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s space mission remains strong

Akshay Kumar once again proved that he is the Khiladi of Bollywood through the release of his film Mission Mangal. The show having an ensemble cast of ladies including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles managed to earn Rs 29.16 crore on the first day of its release and now the numbers of the second day are finally out. The Jagan Shakti directorial film has minted Rs 17.28 on the second day of its release.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the second-day collection and wrote, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz."

Related Stories

The film made a bumper opening, all thanks to the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holiday. The report further state that the film did well in city multiplexes, through good word of mouth. The film also saw a clash with John Abraham’s Batla House that also did fairly well and earned Rs 14.49 crore on the first day.

Previously too Akshay and John saw a clash on the screen when their films like Gold and Satyameva Jayate released last year. John, in an interview, opened up about the clash and said, "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day."

Read Mission Mangal Review here.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about the first day’s collection and wrote, “#MissionMangal takes a fantabulous start... #IndependenceDay holiday gives biz an additional boost... Multiplexes outstanding, mass circuits good... Emerges Akshay Kumar's biggest opener... Thu ₹ 29.16 cr. India biz.”

Have a look at the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim buy new car- See pics Next Story  