Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s space mission film remains strong

Mission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s space mission remains strong

Akshay Kumar once again proved that he is the Khiladi of Bollywood through the release of his film Mission Mangal. The show having an ensemble cast of ladies including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menen in pivotal roles managed to earn Rs 29.16 crore on the first day of its release and now the numbers of the second day are finally out. The Jagan Shakti directorial film has minted Rs 17.28 on the second day of its release.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the second-day collection and wrote, "#MissionMangal is unstoppable on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Multiplexes are terrific, driving its biz... Day 3 and 4 will be massive again... Eyes ₹ 85 cr+ total in *extended* weekend... Thu 29.16 cr, Fri 17.28 cr. Total: ₹ 46.44 cr. India biz."

The film made a bumper opening, all thanks to the Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan holiday. The report further state that the film did well in city multiplexes, through good word of mouth. The film also saw a clash with John Abraham’s Batla House that also did fairly well and earned Rs 14.49 crore on the first day.

Previously too Akshay and John saw a clash on the screen when their films like Gold and Satyameva Jayate released last year. John, in an interview, opened up about the clash and said, "Honestly, if there was a controversy, I would have loved to create it, but Akshay and I are very dear friends, we really get along. In fact, just the other day we texted each other. There is absolutely nothing there. We are just releasing two films on the same day."

