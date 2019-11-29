Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav is back with new song ‘Setting Kara Ke Ja’

Khesari Lal Yadav, who was recently seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, is back on the internet with his new song. The actor is known for always making a splash with his soulful voice and entertaining dance moves. He has dropped another song on YouTube called Setting Kara Ke Ja and it has already become a new favorite among the fans. Apart from Khesari Lal Yadav, Khusboo Tiwari has given his voice in this song and it has garnered more than 2 million views.

This Bhojpuri song by Khesari Lal Yadav and Khushboo Tiwari was released on Wednesday, November 27th. It has been released in audio format and still earned praise from the viewers. Given the popularity of this song, it won’t be wrong to say that its video format will also be released soon. In the song, music has been given by Lord Ji. While it has been produced by Sonu Kumar Pandey. The song has been released under the banner of Zee Music Company and lyrics are by Yadav Raj.

Even though Khesari Lal Yadav is a sensation in Bhojpuri cinema, he couldn’t manage to spread his charm in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. However, soon after getting evicted, he showed why he is called the YouTube King of Bhojpuri cinema.

