Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai: Aligarh's lock business takes a hit in pandemic, will it be a poll issue?

The schedule of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 has been announced. The polls will be held in 7 phases beginning February 10 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. As the election bugle has already been sounded, political party's are leaving no stone unturned to lure voters in the high-stakes election. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election: FULL COVERAGE

With less than a month left for the polls to start, India TV's election special team Yeh Public Hai Sab Jaanti Hai reached Aligarh and interacted with the people in the district.

The team asked people about the issues in Aligarh, their viewpoint on the current ruling government, and the opposition.

One of the issues which Aligarh said is facing is the impact of pandemic on the lock-making business, especially after post-pandemic.

The prices of metals used in making locks have gone up by 15-35 per cent in the last few years. Traders are now getting fewer orders.

If people associated with this business are to be believed, there are more than 5 thousand lock-making units in Aligarh. In which lakhs of people get employment.

So who will Aligarh choose this time, will only be known on March 10. But to know more about the political situation in the district, watch this video.

