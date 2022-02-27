UP Elections 2022: PM Modi felt happy when people 'prayed' for his death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other BJP leaders, during the Booth Vijay Sammelan for the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Varanasi.

Highlights Prime Minister Modi took a dig at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for wishing his death in Varanasi

Modi also accused the previous government of neglecting the pilgrim city of Kashi

Rs 11,000 crore has been invested in various projects meant for cleaning the Ganga claimed Modi

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for wishing his death in Varanasi. He stated that till his death neither the people of Kashi will leave him nor will Kashi leave him.

"I do not like to criticize anyone personally nor do I want to criticize anyone. But when I was publicly wished for my death in Kashi, I really felt very happy, my heart felt very relaxed. I felt that even my staunch opponents were seeing how much love the people of Kashi had for me. Those people have fulfilled my wish. This means that till my death neither the people of Kashi will leave me nor will Kashi leave me", said Prime Minister at BJP's Booth Vijay Samelan in Varanasi.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while referring to Narendra Modi's tour in Kashi said, "Bahut achhi baat hai. Ek Maheena nahin, do mahina, teen mahina wahin rahein. Woh jagah rahene wali hai. Aakhri samay par vaheen raha jata hai, Banaras mein."

Modi also accused the previous government of neglecting the pilgrim city and said criminals had a free in the state. Terrorists used to "operate without any fear" during the Samajwadi Party's rule in Uttar Pradesh, Modi alleged.

"Under the rule of dynasts, temples of Varanasi were looted by people and bombs used to explode at the temple but nothing was done under the Samajwadi Party, which did everything to protect those accused of terrorism," he alleged. Modi said the dynasts neglected Varanasi, which is now changing.

While referring to the development in Varanasi, PM stated that the pace at which the city is moving forward will ensure the country be free from poverty and crime. Modi said around Rs 11,000 crore has been invested in various projects meant for cleaning the Ganga in UP and urged party workers to inform voters about the work done by the party in the state.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

Elections for the fifth phase are currently underway in districts -- Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabaki, Bahraich, Shrawasti, Gonda, Amethi, and Raebareli.

(With ANI Inputs)

