Friday, January 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Bulli Bai app case: Court sends accused Shweta Singh and Mayank to 14-day judicial custody
  • All political, religious gatherings & fairs banned in Madhya Pradesh
  • Madhya Pradesh: All govt & private schools closed for students of classes 1-12 till Jan 31
  • Budget session of Parliament to begin from January 31
  • Delhi expected to record less than 25,000 COVID-19 cases today
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. UP Assembly Elections: Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi Party

UP Assembly Elections: Swami Prasad Maurya joins Samajwadi Party

The resignation of state Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya has come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

PTI Edited by: PTI
Lucknow Updated on: January 14, 2022 14:50 IST
swami prasad maurya, swami prasad maurya ministry swami prasad maurya minister, swami prasad maurya
Image Source : ANI

UP Assembly Elections: Swami Prasad Maurya joins SP

Highlights

  • Swami Prasad Maurya is a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh
  • His resignation has come as a jolt to the ruling BJP
  • UP is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10

Former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and prominent OBC leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Friday joined the Samajwadi Party along with another rebel minister Dharam Singh Saini. Five BJP MLAs and Apna Dal (Sonelal) legislator Amar Singh Chaudhary also joined the SP in the presence of Akhilesh Yadav.

The five BJP MLAs who joined the SP are Bhagwati Sagar (Bilhaur in Kanpur), Roshanlal Verma (Tilhar in Shahjahanpur), Vinay Shakya (Bidhuna in Auraiya), Brijesh Prajapati (Tindwari in Bahraich) and Mukesh Verma (Shikohabad in Firozabad). Chaudhary is MLA from Shohratgarh.

They were given the SP membership at its office here. The resignation of state Labour Minister Maurya had come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The developments appear to strengthen the SP’s influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls. Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10.

Also Read | A day after exit from BJP, arrest warrant against Swami Prasad Maurya over 2014 communal statement

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav welcomes ex-UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya to his party, says more will follow

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News