In new twist, Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra claims her father has not joined any party yet

Swami Prasad Maurya had resigned as Minister of Labour and Employment

Akhilesh Yadav, soon after Maurya's resignation, welcomed him in the party

In a new twist, former UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter and Budaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya on Tuesday claimed that his father has not joined any other political party yet.

Swami Prasad Maurya earlier in the day resigned Labour and Employment Minister in the Yogi government, just a month ahead of high stakes assembly elections. After Swami Maurya's resignation, reports of him joining the Samajwadi Party have surfaced.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh himself tweeted a photo of him with Maurya welcoming him to the party. Akhilesh in fact said that more BJP leaders will join SP as there will be a change this time in UP.

However, Swami Maurya's daughter Sanghmitra said that he has not joined Samajwadi or any other political party as his next step will be clear in the next two days.

Asked about Akhilesh Yadav's Twitter post welcoming Swami Prasad Maurya to the Samajwadi Party fold, she said even in 2016 when her father had left the BSP, Shivpal Yadav had posted a photo with him which also went viral on social media.

She said her father has told the media that he will decide his strategy after two days.

The BJP's Tindwari MLA Brajesh Prajapati, Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Varma and Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Sagar have also announced they are leaving the party in support of Maurya. However, there was no immediate word on the resignations being accepted.

Maurya, who hails from the other backward class (OBC) community, had crossed over to the BJP from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) before the 2017 assembly polls.

He is a five-time MLA from Padrauna, while his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya is a BJP MP and represents Badaun in the Lok Sabha.

