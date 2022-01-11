NCP to form alliance with Cong, TMC in Goa? Here's what Sharad Pawar says

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In talks with Congress, TMC for alliance in Goa polls, says Sharad Pawar

Highlights Sharad Pawar today addressed a press conference in Mumbai.

He said that his party NCP is in talks with Congress, TMC for alliance in Goa polls

NCP will contest elections with Samajwadi Party and other smaller parties in UP.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he is in talks with Congress and Trinamool Congress for a possible alliance to contest the Goa assembly polls 2022. During a press conference today in Mumbai, he said, "Goa needs change just like UP, where Maurya (Swami Prasad Maurya) resigned from BJP and joined the Samajwadi party. A new face will leave BJP every day". Notably, during his last meet with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, she had said that there is no UPA.

Meanwhile, a Congress MLC from UP Siraj Mehendi today joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Pawar also informed that NCP has formed an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party for the upcoming UP polls. Pawar showed strong belief in Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party for the upcoming UP polls.

On being asked about BJP's claim to winning 325 seats and SP's to win 400 seats in UP, Pawar said, "I will only say that SP along with its supporters will form a party in Uttar Pradesh. I have talked to several people who gives me the idea that change is inevitable in UP".

When asked about the restriction imposed by EC on physical rallies and political processions in poll-bound states, Pawar said, "Covid 19 has caused restrictions for us which we all need to follow. Covid cases are on a steep rise".