Punjab sweet shop prepares 'Jeet Ke Laddu' ahead of vote counting; bulk orders received

Ahead of the election results in Punjab, sweet shops across the state have begun receiving orders for sweets and laddus, to cater to the demands of the political parties engaged with preparing for celebrations. Counting of votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa will take place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a large number of candidates from various political parties have flooded the sweet shops with their orders for various kinds of ladoos.

In Ludhiana, a sweet shop was seen preparing 'Jeet ke laddoos' (ladoos of victory). The laddus weighed approximately 5 kilograms.

Narinder Singh, president of Punjab's Halwai Association, said, "This year, we have received orders of laddus in bulk to mark the victory of political parties in the recently held Assembly polls. We have deployed our trained staff members to prepare these special laddoos with care."

Narinder's staff was busy making laddoos and packing them in decorative trays.

Exit polls have predicted a victory for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab. The border state has a total of 117 assembly constituencies while the half-way mark is 59.

Most exit polls are predicting that Kejriwal's party is set to form the government.

(With inputs from ANI)

