'We want Karnataka to be Number One...': PM Modi's video message ahead of Assembly elections in state

Karnataka Elections 2023: As the high-octane campaigning in the state comes to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave assurance to the people of Karnataka, saying he envisioned their dreams as his own. On Tuesday, PM Modi released a video message wherein he said, "The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution." The video was posted on Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official Twitter handle.

"India is the fifth largest economy in the world. We must quickly ensure that India's economy ranks among the top three in the world. This is possible only when Karnataka's economy develops at a rapid rate," PM Modi said highlighting Karnataka's significant role in the country's economy.

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy." "Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90 thousand crore was witnessed yearly. However, during the previous governments, Karnataka saw a yearly foreign investment of approximately 30 thousand crore. This is the BJP's commitment to the youth of Karnataka," the PM added.

Reiterating the party's commitment to the development in the state, PM Modi said, "BJP's government will work with utmost loyalty to improve the infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve quality of life in villages and cities, and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and the youth."

BJP wants to make Karnataka number one state: PM Modi

"We want Karnataka to be Number One in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number one in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number One in agriculture too. Karnataka's heritage and cultural competence have been revered," he added. "For making Karnataka number One, I request you all to cast your vote as responsible citizens on May 10," PM Modi further remarked.

With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention -- the BJP, Congress and JD(S) -- and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

In the intensity of the campaign, there were instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other. The top guns of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past few days.

While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

