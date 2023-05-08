EC asks Congress chief to clarify Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Hubballi, Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid the row over Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 'Karnataka sovereignty' remark, the Election Commission (EC) on Monday issued a notice to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asking the party to clarify, rectify the social media post on Karnataka's sovereignty.

The election body issued a letter to Congress president to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC (Indian National Congress) Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi.

"The Commission received a complaint dated May 8, 2023 submitted by the leaders of BJP, Bhupender Yadav, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Tarun Chugh, Anil Baluni and Om Pathak. According to the complaint made by BJP, the above tweet is violative of the mandatory oath undertaken by the political parties under section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 at the time of registration," the Election Commission said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Election 2023: BJP moves EC over Sonia Gandhi's 'sovereignty' remark

ALSO READ | PM Modi's popularity will convert into votes: Amit Shah exudes confidence of retaining power in Karnataka