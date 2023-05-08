Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's popularity will convert into votes: Amit Shah exudes confidence of retaining power in Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exuded confidence in the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) winning in Karnataka in the upcoming assembly elections saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will convert garner votes for the party.

He seemed confident that his party would win the election. He said, "I have visited all parts of Karnataka. The enthusiasm, inclination, and support have increased in all areas. There is enthusiasm to form a double-engine government here. PM Modi's popularity is tremendous which will convert to votes. It is clearly visible that the BJP will form its government with full majority."

Meanwhile, he also clarified on the decision to cancel reservations based on religion. He said that there is no provision for reservation of religion in the Constitution and termed the 4 percent reservation for Muslims as 'unconstitutional'.

Speaking about the same, Shah said, "There is no provision for reservation on the basis of religion in our Constitution. Reservation within reservation done with a lot of thought...Before the end of campaigning for the Karnataka election, Siddaramaiah must clarify that if Congress increases the reservation for Muslims from 4 percent to 6 percent, then whose reservation will they cut down."

Congress leader and former Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha K Rahman Khan had told the media that if the party comes to power in Karnataka, Muslim reservation can be increased from 4 percent to 6 percent.

Siddaramaiah, a former chief minister, said the Congress is committed "to increasing the reservation limit from 50 percent to 75 percent and extend reservation to all castes based on their population".

