Manipur violence: Amit Shah reviews situation as around thousand people flee to neighbouring Assam

Manipur violence: Amid the growing concern over the violence in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah yet again reviewed the situation on Friday. According to reports, he held a video conference meeting with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

During the meeting, the Home Minister was apprised in detail about the current situation in the northeastern state. Meanwhile, Shah asked officials to maintain peace as soon as possible however the situation is under control there.

Following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also dispatched to the violence-hit state earlier today (May 5).

Shah also held review meetings on May 4

Earlier on Thursday (May 4), Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief Ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the prevailing situation. To keep the situation in control, five Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies of the Central Reserve Police Force along with other CAPF companies were dispatched to Manipur on Thursday too.

BJP leader attacked by protesters

Meanwhile, on Friday, BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte was attacked by protesters and taken to hospital. Speaking to the media, Manipur DGP, P Doungel said that the MLA was airlifted out of the state for treatment and his condition is stable now. "We have received strict orders that if someone does any mistake they will not be spared. Army has received flag march orders," he added.

Around 1,000 people flee to neighbouring Assam

As per officials, around 1,000 people from violence-hit areas of Manipur fled to neighbouring Assam's Cachar district till Friday (May 5). People of different ethnicities have crossed the inter-state border, and taken shelter at the Lakhinagar panchayat area of the district, they said. Cachar's Deputy Commissioner Rohan Jha said the district administration has made arrangements for those coming from the neighbouring state, and all necessary help will be provided to them.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, "Several families affected by the recent incidents in Manipur have sought refuge in Assam. I have requested the District Administration of Cachar to take care of these families." Sharma further said that he was in constant touch with his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh.

As the situation worsened on Thursday, the state home department asked the district magistrates to issue shoot-at-sight orders "in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted under the provisions of law."

About Manipur violence

It should be mentioned here that violent clashes out broke between tribals and members of the majority Meitei community in Manipur on May 3. The clashes broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the ten hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state's Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive. This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory orders and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

By Wednesday evening, the violence spread from the hill districts to other parts of the state, including Imphal Valley, which has practically been under siege since. Through Thursday, mobs went on a rampage, burning houses and vehicles allegedly belonging to a particular tribal group.

(With inputs from agencies)

