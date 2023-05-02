When PM Modi asked kids 'do they not aspire to become Prime Minister?' Here's what they replied

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Modi during a brief interaction with kids in Karnataka's Kalaburagi.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is campaigning in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections in the state, had a light-hearted interaction with children in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister interacted with the kids before his roadshow.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister asked them "do they study... go to school" to which they replied yes.

Asking kids about their aspirations and what they want to become in the future, the kids replied they want to become police, doctor, IAF officer. One of them replied saying he wants to his security.

When PM Modi asked do they not aspire to become Prime Minister, then one of them replied he would like to be like him.

Before leaving, PM Modi asked them to study hard and sincerely.

PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Kharge's home district

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district of Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka.

The event comes days after Kharge had likened Modi to a "venomous snake" and his MLA-son and former Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed him 'nalayak' (inept).

The roadshow passed through major roads of Kalaburagi city amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ and the Prime Minister’s new slogan for the May 10 Assembly election: 'Eee baariya nirdhara, bahumatada BJP sarkara' (This time's decision, a majority BJP government).

Mounted on a decorated special open vehicle, Modi wore the BJP's saffron cap and a yellow shawl around his neck.

He was accompanied by BJP MP from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav and Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwant Khuba. Modi waved at the enthusiastic crowd that was gathered on both sides of the roads.

BJP's flags, festoons and posters dotted the nook and corner of roads in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held three consecutive rallies in Chitradurga, Hospet, and Sindhanur in northern Karnataka canvassing for the ruling BJP, which is seeking to retain power in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)

