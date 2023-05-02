Karnataka Elections 2023 | 'Congress has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto...': PM Modi in Hospet

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi addresses a rally in Hospet

Karnataka Elections 2023: Amid the ongoing high-octane election campaigns by political parties in poll-bound Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying the party first locked Lord Ram, and now pledged to lock up those who chant 'Jai Bajrangbali.' This comes hours after the Congress promised in its manifesto to ban 'Bajrang Dal' in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a rally in Vijayanagara's Hospet city, PM Modi said, "Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali."

Speaking further, PM Modi also said that the saffron party was committed to making Karnataka the number one state. "I pray for the accomplishment of this vow by bowing my head at the feet of Lord Hanuman. BJP will never let anyone damage the honour and culture of Karnataka," he added.

Congress releases its Manifesto

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released the party's manifesto titled 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' and reiterated its five guarantees -- 'Gruha Jyoti', 'Gruha Lakshmi', 'Yuva Nidhi', 'Anna Bhagya', and 'Shakti'.

"We believe that law and constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations," the manifesto said.

'It's a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto'

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader also slammed Congress for releasing a "Muslim fundamentalist manifesto." "The manifesto launched by Congress today shows that it is a complete Muslim fundamentalist manifesto. Even if Jinnah was alive, he would not make such a manifesto. Congress has become a Muslim fundamentalist party. Our HM had banned PFI and now Congress is saying that they will ban Bajrang Dal," he added.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

It should be mentioned here that the state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)