Paresh Rawal draws flack over 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark, issues apology for hurting sentiments

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal addresses an election campaign rally for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Paresh Rawal news : Veteran actor Paresh Rawal today (December 2) apologised for his statement linking gas cylinders, Bengalis and fish during a election campaign speech in Gujarat, saying his reference was to illegal 'Bangladeshis' and 'Rohingyas'.

The apology came after a huge backlash from the Bengali community and some others on social media.

"Of course the fish is not the issue as Gujaratis do cook and eat fish. But let me clarify by Bengali I meant illegal Bangladeshi N Rohingya. But still if I have hurt your feelings and sentiments I do apologise," the 67-year-old actor and former BJP MP wrote on Twitter.

A Twitter user wrote, "We are sad that & hurt at the recent comments of @SirPareshRawal". Another user wrote, "So Paresh Rawal openly spreads hate against us Bengalis for eating fish. Won't the CM at least register a protest? Won't we ?"Amidst the backlash, the "OMG: Oh My God!" actor took to Twitter to clarify and apologize.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra didn't seem too impressed.

"Actually Kemchho Slapstickman need not have apologised. The 2nd part of Cook Fish like Bengalis is 'Have Brains like Bengalis'. Most nobel laureates than any other Indian state, buddy boy…," she posted on Twitter.

Rawal had taken up the issue of gas cylinder prices, an emotive poll issue, at a BJP rally in Valsad district on Tuesday (November 29).

During his speech addressing the crowd he said "Gas cylinders are expensive, but their price will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?" he said.

The comments did not go down well with many. The actor was accused of hurting the sentiments of Bengali people with his words.

The first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections were held on Thursday and the second phase will take place on December 5. The votes will be counted on December 8.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: OPINION | Gujarat: Modi roadshow can become the gamechanger

ALSO READ: Gujarat elections 2022: Can Congress, AAP dent BJP's citadel Surat North?