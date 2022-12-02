Gujarat elections 2022: Can Congress, AAP dent BJP's citadel Surat North?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Surat North Election Results 2022

Surat North election results 2022: Surat North seat is one of the 16 assembly constituencies in Surat district. Surat North assembly seat has historically been stronghold of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it has won the last three assembly elections.

The BJP has trusted present MLA Kantibhai Ballar again for assembly elections 2022, on the other hand the Congress has fielded Ashokbhai Patel from the seat. New entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given ticket to Mahendra Navadiya who is aiming to eat into the voteshares of both the Congress and BJP.

In 2017 assembly elections, Kantibhai Ballar of the BJP had defeated Kachhadiya Dineshbhai Manubhai of the Congress with a margin of 20,022 votes.

Voting on Surat North assembly constituency was held in December 1 and results will be announced on December 8.