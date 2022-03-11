'People who dug holes for me got buried 10ft deeper': Navjot Sidhu's first reaction after poll debacle

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navjot Singh Sidhu

In his first reaction after his Punjab state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu targeted former CM Amarinder Singh and said that who dug holes for him got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Sidhu was defeated from Amritsar East seat on Thursday, according to the Election Commission. Amarinder and Sidhu had engaged in an ugly spat that prolonged for months and ultimately resulted in former's ouster from Congress.

In his first reaction, Sidhu said, "People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones. People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them. New seeds have to be sown. Not 'chinta' but 'chintan' should be done."

He also said, "You reap what you sow...This election was for a change. People took a great decision. Public is never wrong. I'm not going into a deep thought of whether people accepted Channi's face as CM's candidate or not."

On Thursday, Sidhu had congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party. "The voice of the people is the voice of God. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab. Congratulations to Aap!!!" he said in a tweet.

AAP candidate and political greenhorn Jeevanjyot Kaur defeated Sidhu by a margin of 6,750 votes.