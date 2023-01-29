Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Meghalaya elections 2023: Congress releases final list of candidates for 60-member state Assembly

Meghalaya Assembly elections: In the wake of the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, Congress released its final list of candidates on Sunday. According to Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala, the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).

The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), and Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara).

Earlier on January 25, the grand old party had released the names of 55 candidates for the 60-member state Assembly. Pala's name was in the first list and he will be contesting the assembly election from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Saleng A. Sangma, who had resigned as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA and joined the Congress on January 23, has been fielded from the Gambegre (ST) Assembly constituency from where he was elected in the 2018 polls.

In all, eight women candidates found place in the first list of candidates, which was released after a meeting of the CEC meeting chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday.

Congress won 21 seats in 2018 Assembly polls

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress had won 21 seats in the 60-member Assembly, but subsequently, all its legislators joined other parties, including the Trinamool Congress and the ruling National People's Party.

It should be mentioned here that election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled for February 27 and results will be declared on March 2.

