The district administration of West Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on Friday imposed curfew in Sahsniang village till further orders, following post-vote counting violence.

"There is an apprehension that the violence may spread and intensify if left unattended and may result in distruction of property and a possibility of a loss of lives," the statement read.