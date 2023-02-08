Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023: 60 sitting MLAs among 379 candidates file nominations in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023: 60 sitting MLAs among 379 candidates file nominations

Meghalaya Assembly elections: Ahead of the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections, as many as 379 candidates have filed nominations including 60 sitting MLAs. Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said that 37 women have also filed their nominations for the 60-member Assembly in the state.

As Tuesday, February 7, was the last day for filing nomination papers, all 60 sitting MLAs, including Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma, have submitted their papers seeking re-election.

A look at some prominent leaders' poll plan

CM Sangma, who is also the president of the National People's Party, will once again contest the polls from the South Tura constituency in the West Garo Hills district. Meanwhile, United Democratic Party chief Metbah is seeking re-election from the Mairang constituency in the Eastern West Khasi Hills district.

Former chief minister Mukul Sangma is contesting as a Trinamool Congress nominee this time from two seats – Songsak in East Garo Hills and Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills. In the 2018 election, he was elected as a Congress candidate

BJP MLAs Sanbor Shullai and AL Hek are seeking re-election from South Shillong and Pynthorumkhrah constituencies in the state capital. Congress MP Vincent H Pala, who is also the state party president, has filed his nomination papers from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma files nomination for Feb 27 assembly polls

Regional party leaders -- Banteidor Lyngdoh of the People's Democratic Front (PDP), Ardent Basaiawmoit of the Voice of the People, Martle Mukhim of the Hills State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) – have also submitted nomination papers, the CEO said.

Election Commission serves showcause notice

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has issued showcause notice to the National People's Party (NPP) and United Democratic Party (UDP) as their candidates in West Shillong constituency allegedly distributed pressure cookers and bowl sets to voters in violation of the model code of conduct.

It should be mentioned here that the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10. The elections will be held on February 27 and the counting is scheduled for March 2.

(With PTI inputs)