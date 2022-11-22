MCD election: Delhi Congress files complaint against BJP leader for making 'inflammatory' speech

Follow us on Image Source : @INCDELHI/TWITTER Congress files complaint against BJP

MCD election 2022: Poll battle in national capital over Municipal Corporation election 2022 intensified. All three prime parties are not leaving no stone unturned to attack each other. Congress alleged that BJP is trying to poisoning Delhi’s atmosphere with provocative remarks.

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the State Election Commission against an alleged inflammatory speech made by BJP leader.

According to Congress, the Sadar Bazar Ward president of BJP's Yuva Morcha, on November 19, made objectionable comments.

A Delhi Congress delegation led by its president Anil Chaudhary met the state election commission to file the complaint.

Former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf, Chairman of the Delhi Congress Communications Department Anil Bhardwaj, and former MLA Vijay Lochav too were part of the delegation.

"It is an alarming state of affairs that BJP and its outfits have started poisoning the peaceful environment of Delhi during the MCD Elections. Delhi people have not forgotten the grim memories of riots in Delhi during the year 2020," Chaudhary wrote in his complaint to the SEC.

He said that the Commissioner assured the Congress delegation that he would look into their complaint and take appropriate action.

(With PTI input)

