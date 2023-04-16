Rahul Gandhi appeals people of Karnataka to ensure Congress' victory in 150 seats as BJP will try to break it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed a mega rally in Karnataka and appealed to the people to ensure the victory of his party in 150 seats to ensure that BJP is not able to break its government. Karnataka has a total of 224 assembly seats where elections are scheduled on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

"The party is all set to get a full majority. One thing you remember... The BJP, with full force, will attempt to break the government with the 40 per cent money taken from the people," Rahul Gandhi said during his "Jai Bharat" rally adding he is happy that the Congress unit is fighting unitedly.

"They will try to break your own government from the money stolen from you. The Congress should come to power with 150 seats. No chance should be given to the BJP," he said.

Hitting out at PM Modi, Rahul said that the Prime Minister will help top businessmen "and our government will help the poor, farmers, labourers and small industrialists".

"The BJP will open banks doors to industrialists. Our government will open the banks doors to small shop owners, small businessmen, poor and labourers," Rahul assured.

"In few days, the Congress government will take charge in Karnataka. The question is what it will do after coming to power? What will it deliver to youth, women, and the poor?

"After the elections in Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, the CMs asked me what they have to do. I told them to deliver the assurances given to the people in the elections at the first cabinet meeting. It should not take one or two years," Gandhi said.

He said that the promises made in Karnataka - of providing 200 units of free electricity under Bhagya Jyothi scheme, Rs 2,000 allowance for woman heads of family under Gruhalakshmi scheme, 10 kgs of free rice for every member BPL family under Anna Bhagya scheme and Rs 3,000 allowance for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders should be fulfilled in the first cabinet meeting.

Rahul further said that whenever he questioned the relationship of PM Modi with the Adanis, he was targeted.

"I want to talk directly. They (BJP) want to scare me with disqualification, threatening. I will not fear. I will question the shell company and who the Rs 20,000 crore funds in it belongs to. Until I get the answer, I won't stop. Let them disqualify or put me into jail, It won't make any difference," Gandhi asserted.

"Let's talk about OBCs. The power has to be distributed according to the population. Only 7 per cent of Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis are secretaries. Is the SC/ST quota of reservation equivalent to their population?" Gandhi asked.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Elections 2023: 'Will ensure state is freed from clutches of...', says Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ | 'Pained and disturbed...': Karnataka CM Bommai reacts to Jagadish Shettar's resignation ahead of polls