'Pained and disturbed...': Karnataka CM Bommai reacts to Jagadish Shettar's resignation ahead of polls

Karnataka Elections 2023: Hours after Jagadish Shettar resigned as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the former's move has pained him. Speaking to reporters, Bommai said that he is "pained and disturbed" by the resignation of the former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader.

Further Bommai said that Shettar has been a seasoned and significant leader of this region. He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Shettar personally on Saturday, April 15.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring changes in this static politics. The BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised a big position at the central level to Shettar. The name of Shettar was on the list of the district-level core committee but the denial of the ticket was the decision of the high command. The time has come to bring the changes," news agency ANI quoted Bommai as saying.

Bommai praises Yediyurappa terms him 'role model'

Bommai also hailed former CM BS Yediyurappa, saying he is a "role model" as he tendered his resignation while being the Chief Minister. "Yediyurappa taught them ideal to everyone. The BJP is trying to take every community along with it," Bommao said. He also claimed that BJP has given the maximum number of ministerships to the Lingayat community.

It should be mentioned here that former Karnataka Chief Minister Shettar tendered his resignation as an MLA on Sunday. Following his resignation, Shetter said that he was yet to decide whether he would join the Congress.

Shettar, a six-time MLA from the constituency, was reportedly advised by the party to stand down and not seek a fresh term as MLA from the Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, following which his followers expressed their anguish against the party's high command. On Saturday after announcing his resignation Shettar also mentioned that there is a conspiracy against him, which is why he was denied a ticket.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With ANI inputs)