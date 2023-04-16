Karnataka elections 2023: Over Rs 170 cr seized in state since announcement of poll dates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka elections 2023: Over Rs 170 cr seized

Karnataka elections 2023: The Election Commission on Sunday (April 16) said that the enforcement agencies seized more than Rs 170 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29. As per the office of Karnataka’s Chief Electoral Officer, the total confiscations amounting to Rs 170.27 crore includes Rs 71 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 38 crore, precious metals worth Rs 29 crore, freebies worth Rs 19 crore, and drugs worth Rs 13 crore.

As many as 1,410 FIRs have been registered with regard to seizures. It is to be noted that the seized items before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore between March 9 to March 27.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

