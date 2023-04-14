Karnataka assembly polls: Freebies worth Rs 150 cr seized since Model Code of Conduct came into effect

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka assembly: Freebies worth Rs 150 cr seized

Karnataka Elections 2023: Freebies worth Rs 150 crore have been seized in poll-bound Karnataka since the Model Code of Conduct came into effect on March 29, the Election Commission said on Friday. The enforcement agencies made the total seizures valued at Rs 149.58 crore including Rs 61 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 33 crore, precious metals Rs 24 crore, freebies (Rs 18 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 13 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 1,262 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures. It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled about Rs 58 crore between March 9 to March 27 period.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With PTI inputs)

