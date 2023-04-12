BJP releases second list of 23 candidates for Karnataka; suspense on Jagadish Shettar’s seat continues

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP releases second list of 23 candidates

Karnataka Elections 2023 : The Bhartiya Janta Party on Wednesday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The list does not include Jagadish Shettar who met BJP president J P Nadda earlier in the day to stake his claim to contest from his Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. The party has already named its candidate from the seat. Shettar is a six-term MLA and a former chief minister.

The party had on Tuesday named its candidates for 189 seats. Filing of nominations will begin on April 13 and continue till April 20 while

The BJP aims to retain power in the southern state by winning a majority in the 224-seat assembly.

Meanwhile, CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from Shiggaon constituency, informed BJP's National General Secretary, Arun Singh.

Y Vijayendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, will contest from the Shikaripura seat. State Minister B Sriramulu to contest from Bellary Rural seat.

