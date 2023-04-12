Karnataka Elections 2023: Ahead of polls, veteran Congress leader's daughter Rajanandini joins BJP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress leader Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter joins BJP

Karnataka Elections 2023: In a blow to the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, veteran leader Kagodu Thimmappa's daughter and KPCC General Secretary Rajanandini switched sides to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

According to reports, Rajanandini's move comes after she was denied a ticket for the forthcoming elections in the state. She wanted a ticket from the Sagar constituency in Shivamogga district and had applied for the same. However, the Congress party had allotted the ticket to Gopalakrishna Belur, after which she maintained a distance from the grand-old party, sources said.

What Rajanandini said after joining BJP

After switching to the saffron party, Rajanandini said she was an office bearer and expected the Congress party would acknowledge her years of work.

"The Congress party rejected a ticket to an educated woman belonging to backward classes. Someone has recognised me and given me a hearty welcome. I am a worker. I will work anywhere. My father has been working for the party since 1978-79. Due to the age factor, he withdrew from the contest and asked for the ticket for me. His desires were never respected. Now, I have made my own decision," news agency IANS quoted her as saying.

Before induction into the BJP, Rajanandini met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee member BS Yediyurappa, and held talks.

On his daughter joining the BJP, Thimmappa said that he had never thought that his daughter would do such a thing. "I have the satisfaction of working for the ideology of the Congress party. My daughter's decision has pained me. BJP MLA Haratalu Halappa is behind my daughter's move. I will talk to her," he said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka elections: Yediyurappa throws support behind 'disgruntled' Shettar over ticket allocation

Former Karnataka Dy CM resigns from BJP

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Laxman Savadi resigned as a member of the Legislative Council and from the primary membership of the BJP after the party denied him the ticket for the Athani constituency. "I have made my decision. I am not the one who goes around with a begging bowl. I am a self-respecting politician. I am not acting under the influence of anyone," Savadi said.

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023

It should be noted here that the Election Commission of India announced the schedule of the Assembly elections in Karnataka today. The state will witness a single phase of voting on May 10, whereas, results will be declared on May 13. Notably, the term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be ending on May 24. Speaking at the press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that more than 9.17 lakh first-time voters will be participating in the upcoming elections in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies)