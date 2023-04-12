Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
  4. Karnataka elections: Yediyurappa throws support behind 'disgruntled' Shettar over ticket allocation

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Bengaluru Updated on: April 12, 2023 16:20 IST
BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar
Image Source : INDIA TV BS Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka elections: BJP stalwart and senior leader BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday came in support of former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar over ticket for polls which are due in the state next month. An upset Shettar on Tuesday said he has been asked by the BJP central leadership not to contest the May 10 Assembly elections.

Shettar, a sitting MLA from Hubli-Dharwad Central, said he has told the leadership that he would contest the election again, and requested them to give him an opportunity.

 

Asserting that the former CM will be definitely given the ticket, BJP heavyweight Yediyurappa said, "99% Jagadish Shettar (former Karnataka CM) will be given an election ticket. I think the second list of candidates will be released by tonight: BJP leader and former Karnataka CM."

Confident about the victory, Yediyurappa said, "Out of 159 seats that were announced yesterday, we will win 125-130 seats. We are happy with the announcement. We will form govt in Karnataka."

The former CM noted that he got elected to the Assembly six times and every time had won the seat with a margin of 25,000 votes or more. "If they had told me two to three months ago, then it would have been respectable for me. When the nomination is just two days away (to begin), I am definitely hurt," Shettar, a former Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, said.

