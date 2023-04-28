Karnataka: 'Congress must answer why we should not ban PFI?' says Amit Shah

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Karnataka: 'Congress Shehzada can never understand pain of poor', says Amit Shah over PFI ban

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday while addressing the public at Navalgund Assembly constituency in Karnataka asserted that the saffron party has done a lot of work for the people. However, taking a jibe at Congress, Shah said that "The party which does not respect the farmers and lathi-charged them has no right to ask for a vote from Navalgund." Further, he also highlighted the major steps taken by the BJP government for the security of the Karnataka people.

In his speech, Shah stressed the step taken by the Centre to ban the PFI in view of Karnataka's security apparatus. "Only a member of a poor family can understand the pain of the poor. Those 'Congress Shehzada' can never understand the pain of the poor...BJP has secured the safety of Karnataka people by banning PFI. Congress should answer why we should not ban PFI," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Congress has done nothing for the farmers"

Shah further took a swipe at Congress and accused the party of not respecting the farmers. He said, "The party (Congress) which does not respect the farmers and lathi-charged them has no right to ask for a vote from Navalgund. Congress has done nothing for the farmers of the state. BJP has done a lot of work for the people of Karnataka."

Slamming Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his "poisonous snake" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, "World is appreciating and respecting PM Modi. But Congress party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi disrespect him. Mallikarjun Kharge called our PM a 'poisonous snake'. They (Congress) don't know, the more they will abuse him, the more he will shine. Congress cannot win by abusing the PM."

Double-engine govt VS reverse-gear govt

"On one hand, there is Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on one hand we have our BJP party under the leadership of PM Modi. This election is to decide whether the Karnataka public wants a double-engine govt (BJP) to take the stage forward or a reverse-gear govt (Congress), Shah added.

"Congress is lacking on issues, in the last nine years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased India's pride in the world, he has worked to make India prosperous, he has made India's infrastructure strong, he has made India's borders safe. Wherever Modi ji goes across the world people there welcome him with 'Modi-Modi' slogans," Shah said.

