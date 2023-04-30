Follow us on Image Source : PTI K'taka needs Vitamin-P, P for Cong's 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation': Jairam Ramesh

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that after four years of BJP rule in Karnataka, the state now needs "Vitamin P". As per Ramesh, the P stands for "performance of Congress" and not the "polarisation of BJP." He further added that BJP is the state is seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Modi but Congress adopted the PM's "vocal for local" slogan and was raising issues of the people of the state.

"Carpet bombing" campaign

In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said the Congress is not worried about the "carpet bombing" campaign strategy of Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders as it has enough "anti-aircraft guns" to deal with it. The more the carpet bombing campaign the BJP indulges in, the more clearly it indicates its "despair and desperation", the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said.

Ramesh, who is a star campaigner for the party, said the Karnataka polls were about the BJP's "threats" versus Congress' governance guarantees. He claimed that the Congress would get a "clear majority" that would render "Operation Lotus" totally unnecessary. Operation Lotus is the term used by opposition parties to describe what they call "poaching" of MLAs by the BJP to topple state governments.

Asked about reports of former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar looking to outdo each other for the post of CM, Ramesh said, "This time around, the dissidence in the Congress is at a minimum. There are only a few rebel independent candidates and many of them are withdrawing." "In any case, the dissidence in the Congress is nothing as compared with the dissidence in the BJP which has lost its former chief minister, deputy CM, members of the national executive and many other national, state and local level leaders," Ramesh said.

Jairam Ramesh on Bharat Jodo Yatra

He said five top Congress leaders - party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar - would probably cover the 224 constituencies among them during the campaign.

"So, I think we are presenting a united front and this I think is the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Some people criticize the Bharat Jodo Yatra that it would not pay electoral dividends but I think the yatra is giving electoral dividends as it gave a sense of solidarity and a sense of purpose to the Congress," he told PTI over the phone from Karnataka where he is on the campaign trail.

Today the story of Karnataka politics is the "dissidence and disunity" in the BJP, not in the Congress, he stressed.

Voting in Karnataka

Voting will take place in the state on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.

(with inputs from PTI)