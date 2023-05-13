Saturday, May 13, 2023
     
  4. Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE: Can DK Shivakumar retain this seat?
Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE: Can DK Shivakumar retain this seat?

Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE: In 2018, D K Shivakumar of Congress won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 79909 votes.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Updated on: May 13, 2023 7:31 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok sabha constituency.

Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE: The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress's DK Shivakumar along with Bhartiya Janta Party's R Ashok and Janta Dal (Secular) BR Ramchandra. Congress has been the dominant party in this constituency with the party chief DK Shivakumar representing it for almost seven times. In 2018, D K Shivakumar of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 79909 votes. Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate D.k. Suresh won from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 206870 votes by defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Live updates :Kanakapura Assembly Election

  • May 13, 2023 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Security arrangements tightened ahead of counting of votes

    Visuals from Mount Carmel College and St. Joseph's College counting centres in Bengaluru.

  • May 13, 2023 7:23 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Counting of votes to start at 8 am

    Counting of votes to start at 8 am for 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly. 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

  • May 13, 2023 7:22 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    "We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," says DK Shivakumar

    "We are just doing our job. Let's wait for the results," says Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar after a party meeting ahead of Karnataka election results, Bengaluru.

     

     

  • May 13, 2023 7:08 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai exuded confidence of BJP's win

    Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday exuded confidence and said that BJP will return to power in the state.

  • May 13, 2023 7:06 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Postal ballots will be counted first

    The early trends will be based on postal ballots which will be counted first. Trends will start emerging within the first few minutes.

  • May 13, 2023 7:04 AM (IST) Posted by Hritika Mitra

    Counting of votes to take place today

    Karnataka witnessed a single phase of voting on May 10 while results will be declared today (May 13).

