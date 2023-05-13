Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE: Can DK Shivakumar retain this seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok sabha constituency.

Kanakapura Assembly Election Results LIVE : The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress's DK Shivakumar along with Bhartiya Janta Party's R Ashok and Janta Dal (Secular) BR Ramchandra. Congress has been the dominant party in this constituency with the party chief DK Shivakumar representing it for almost seven times. In 2018, D K Shivakumar of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Narayana Gowda of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 79909 votes. Kanakapura Assembly constituency falls under the Bangalore Rural Lok sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate D.k. Suresh won from Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 206870 votes by defeating Ashwathnarayangowda of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

