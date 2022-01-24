Monday, January 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • 22.49 lakh active Covid cases in the country, highest in 241 days: Union Health Ministry
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. 'Jinnah se jo kare pyaar...': BJP blasts Akhilesh Yadav over 'Pakistan political enemy' remark

'Jinnah se jo kare pyaar...': BJP blasts Akhilesh Yadav over 'Pakistan political enemy' remark

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Akhilesh Yadav should express regret and apologise for his 'Pakistan political enemy' remark.

India TV News Desk Written by: India TV News Desk
Lucknow Published on: January 24, 2022 11:47 IST
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav 
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav over his controversial remark wherein he described Pakistan as a 'political enemy'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Akhilesh Yadav should express regret and apologise for the comment.

Patra said that while the country is celebrating the foundation day (January 24) of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav in an interview said that Pakistan is not the real enemy of India.

"His comment that Pakistan is not a real enemy and BJP is making Pakistan as an enemy... I will clearly say "(Muhammad Ali) Jinnah se jo kare pyaar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar," he told reporters in Lucknow.

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News