'Jinnah se jo kare pyaar...': BJP blasts Akhilesh Yadav over 'Pakistan political enemy' remark

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav over his controversial remark wherein he described Pakistan as a 'political enemy'. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that Akhilesh Yadav should express regret and apologise for the comment.

Patra said that while the country is celebrating the foundation day (January 24) of Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav in an interview said that Pakistan is not the real enemy of India.

"His comment that Pakistan is not a real enemy and BJP is making Pakistan as an enemy... I will clearly say "(Muhammad Ali) Jinnah se jo kare pyaar, wo Pakistan se kaise kare inkaar," he told reporters in Lucknow.