Congress gave you ticket but you will not win on ground of struggle: BJP's Eshwarappa to Jagadish Shettar

Karnataka Elections 2023: Karnataka BJP leader and former minister KS Eshwarappa has written an open letter to former chief minister Jagadish Shettar after he quit the party and joined Congress, asking the latter to come back.

In his letter, KS Eshwarappa asked Shettar, "...Congress may have given you a ticket but you will not win on the ground of struggle. If Congress comes to power, they said, they will withdraw the Cow Slaughter Bill. Who will you support then..."

"DK Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah said that they will withdraw the ban on PFI if they come to power. So you support terrorism? Ask that... will your father's soul in heaven rest in peace with the addition of Congress? You have done so much for BJP. What would you say if your grandson asks why you joined Congress? You should apologize and come back to the party that saved religion and principles. You can come back soon..." Eshwarappa wrote.

