Another AAP leader in trouble, Gopal Italia arrested by Surat Police

Gopal Italia arrested: Trouble for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is refusing to die down as another leader has been arrested. Former AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was arrested by the Crime Branch of Surat Police.

Italia was reportedly arrested for his controversial remark against Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi and state BJP chief CR Patil.

Italia was heard calling Harsh Sanghvi a 'drugs Sanghvi'

A video had gone viral in August last year in which Italia was heard calling Harsh Sanghvi a 'drugs Sanghvi'. A case was filed against Italia in this regard and later the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. Italia is not new to such controversies as he had made distasteful statements over PM Modi and his late mother too.

Gopal Italia's arrest has come at a time when several AAP leaders, including former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain are lodged in Tihar jail.

AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was also questioned by the CBI over 9 hours on Sunday (April 16) in connection with the excise (liquor) policy scam.

