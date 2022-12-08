Himachal poll results: ‘Respect people’s mandate’- How HP CM Jairam Thakur reacted to BJP’s defeat

Follow us on Image Source : ANI People go by tradition and change the regime once again.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, giving his first reaction on assembly election results in which his party- BJP lost to Congress on Thursday, said he respects the people’s mandate.

“I respect people's mandate and I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leadership during last 5 years. We will stand for the development of the state irrespective of politics. We will also analyse our shortcomings and improve during the next term,” said the outgoing CM.

He added, "I will tender my resignation to the Governor in a short while from now."

5 out of 11 ministers of the Jairam government lost in their respective constituencies.

Notably, the state has seen a tradition since 1985 of not continuing with a particular government after its 5-year term. People of the state continue their tradition to oust the ruling party as ruling party is leading on 26 seats while Congress on 39. Going by the current tally, Congress is returning to power in the Himalayan state.