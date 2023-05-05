Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gulbarga Rural Assembly Election 2023: Will BJP's Basavaraj Mattimadu win once again?

Gulbarga Rural Assembly Election 2023: Gulbarga Rural is one of the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka where the election is scheduled to be held on May 10 (Wednesday). In the last Assembly polls in 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Basavaraj Mattimadu defeated his closest rival Vijaykumar G Ramakrishna of Congress by a margin of around 12,386 votes. The election results will be declared on May 13 (Saturday).

For the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka, the BJP has fielded sitting MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu while Congress has nominated Revu Naik Belamagi as its candidate. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has given ticket to Raghavendra Chinchansur.

Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP has been in power, and it existed as the single-largest party in the 2018 election, obtaining 104 seats in the 224-member legislature. On the contrary, Congress received 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) obtained 37 seats.

The state of Karnataka currently has 28 parliamentary seats and 224 assembly constituencies. Of the 224 Assembly seats, 36 are reserved for SCs and 15 for STs. The BJP, which is on the ruling side, is opposed by the Indian National Congress (INC). Vajubhai Vala is the governor of the state and Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri is the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

MORE ON KARNATAKA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS