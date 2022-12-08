Thursday, December 08, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat Election Results 2022: Complete winners list

Gujarat Election Results 2022: Complete winners list

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2022 9:05 IST
Gujarat Election Results 2022: Complete winners list
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Election Results 2022: Complete winners list

Gujarat Assembly elections results: Counting of votes is underway for the Gujarat Assembly elections which were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state. The counting of votes started at 8 am at 37 counting centres covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication, the saffron party is all set to retain power in the state for the seventh consecutive term. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party was projected to bag anything between two and 13 seats. The majority mark in Gujarat is 92. Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections. The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the AAP which seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF WINNERS (To be updated as when results are announced)

S.No

Constituency Name

Winning Candidate, Party

1

Ghatlodia

TBA

2

Abdasa

TBA

3

Mandvi

TBA

4

Bhuj

TBA

5

Anjar

TBA

6

Gandhidham (SC)

TBA

7

Rapar

TBA

8

Dasada (SC)

TBA

9

Limbdi

TBA

10

Wadhwan

TBA

11

Chotila

TBA

12

Dhrangadhra

TBA

13

Morbi

TBA

14

Tankara

TBA

15

Wankaner

TBA

16

Rajkot East

TBA

17

Rajkot West

TBA

18

Rajkot South

TBA

19

Rajkot Rural (SC)

TBA

20

Jasdan

TBA

21

Gondal

TBA

22

Jetpur

TBA

23

Kalavad (SC)

TBA

24

Jamnagar Rural

TBA

25

Jamnagar North

TBA

26

Jamnagar South

TBA

27

Jamjodhpur

TBA

28

Dwarka

TBA

29

Porbandar

TBA

30

Manavadar

TBA

31

Junagadh

TBA

32

Visavadar

TBA

33

Keshod

TBA

34

Mangrol

TBA

35

Somnath

TBA

36

Talala

TBA

37

Kodinar (SC)

TBA

38

Una

TBA

39

Dhari

TBA

40

Amreli

TBA

41

Lathi

TBA

42

Savarkundla

TBA

43

Rajula

TBA

44

Mahuva

TBA

45

Talaja

TBA

46

Gariadhar

TBA

47

Palitana

TBA

48

Bhavnagar Rural

TBA

49

Bhavnagar West

TBA

50

Gadhada (SC)

TBA

51

Botad

TBA

52

Nandod (ST)

TBA

53

Jambusar

TBA

54

Vagra

TBA

55

Jhagadia (ST)

TBA

56

Bharuch

TBA

57

Ankleshwar

TBA

58

Olpad

TBA

59

Mangrol (ST)

TBA

60

Mandvi (ST)

TBA

61

Kamrej

TBA

62

Surat East

TBA

63

Surat North

TBA

64

Varachha Road

TBA

65

Karanj

TBA

66

Limbayat

TBA

67

Udhna

TBA

68

Majura

TBA

69

Katargam

TBA

70

Surat West

TBA

71

Bardoli (SC)

TBA

72

Mahuva (ST)

TBA

73

Vyara (ST)

TBA

74

Nizar (ST)

TBA

75

Dangs (ST)

TBA

76

Jalalpore

TBA

77

Navsari

TBA

78

Gandevi (ST)

TBA

79

Vansda (ST)

TBA

80

Dharampur (ST)

TBA

81

Valsad

TBA

82

Pardi

TBA

83

Kaprada (ST)

TBA

84

Umbergaon (ST)

TBA

85

Vav

TBA

86

Tharad

TBA

87

Dhanera

TBA

88

Danta (ST)

TBA

89

Vadgam (SC)

TBA

90

Palanpur

TBA

91

Deesa

TBA

92

Deodar

TBA

93

Kankrej

TBA

94

Chanasma

TBA

95

Sidhpur

TBA

96

Unjha

TBA

97

Visnagar

TBA

98

Bechraji

TBA

99

Kadi (SC)

TBA

100

Mahesana

TBA

101

Vijapur

TBA

102

Idar (SC)

TBA

103

Khedbrahma (ST)

TBA

104

Bhiloda (ST)

TBA

105

Modasa

TBA

106

Bayad

TBA

107

Prantij

TBA

108

Dahegam

TBA

109

Viramgam

TBA

110

Sanand

TBA

111

Vejalpur

TBA

112

Ellisbridge

TBA

113

Naranpura

TBA

114

Nikol

TBA

115

Naroda

TBA

116

Thakkarbapa Nagar

TBA

117

Bapunagar

TBA

118

Amraiwadi

TBA

119

Dariapur

TBA

120

Jamalpur-Khadia

TBA

121

Maninagar

TBA

122

Danilimda (SC)

TBA

123

Sabarmati

TBA

124

Asarwa (SC)

TBA

125

Daskroi

TBA

126

Dholka

TBA

127

Dhandhuka

TBA

128

Khambhat

TBA

129

Borsad

TBA

130

Anklav

TBA

131

Umreth

TBA

132

Anand

TBA

133

Sojitra

TBA

134

Matar

TBA

135

Nadiad

TBA

136

Mahudha

TBA

137

Thasra

TBA

138

Kapadvanj

TBA

139

Balasinor

TBA

140

Lunawada

TBA

141

Santrampur (ST)

TBA

142

Shehra

TBA

143

Morva Hadaf (ST)

TBA

144

Godhra

TBA

145

Kalol

TBA

146

Halol

TBA

147

Fatepura (ST)

TBA

148

Limkheda (ST)

TBA

149

Dahod (ST)

TBA

150

Devgadbaria

TBA

151

Savli

TBA

152

Vaghodia

TBA

153

Chhota Udaipur (ST)

TBA

154

Sankheda (ST)

TBA

155

Dabhoi

TBA

156

Vadodara City (SC)

TBA

157

Akota

TBA

158

Raopura

TBA

159

Padra

TBA

160

Karjan

TBA

161

Dhoraji

TBA

162

Khambhalia

TBA

163

Kutiyana

TBA

164

Bhavnagar East

TBA

165

Dediapada (ST)

TBA

166

Choryasi

TBA

167

Radhanpur

TBA

168

Patan

TBA

169

Himatnagar

TBA

170

Gandhinagar South

TBA

171

Gandhinagar North

TBA

172

Kalol

TBA

173

Vatva

TBA

174

Petlad

TBA

175

Mehmedabad

TBA

176

Jhalod (ST)

TBA

177

Jetpur

TBA

178

Sayajigunj

TBA

179

Kheralu

TBA

180

Mansa

TBA

181

Garbada (ST)

TBA

182

Manjalpur

TBA
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News

X