Gujarat elections: PM Modi begins 50-km-long roadshow spanning across 16 constituencies - WATCH

PM Modi roadshow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a mega roadshow spanning across 16 assembly constituencies targeting the second phase of Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held on December 5. PM Modi's roadshow will cover over 50 kms in nearly three hours.

The roadshow that started from Naroda Gam will conclude at Gandhinagar South constituency. During the mega event, PM Modi is likely to make at least 35 stops at the memorials of prominent personalities including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the way.

PM Modi will cover Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati constituency during one of the longest roadshows ever. Incumbent Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel is contesting from Ghatlodia seat.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in 2017 assembly elections, is eyeing to a record seventh term in Gujarat this time. This time, the party under the leadership of PM Modi, Amit Shah and state party unit president CR Patil is aiming at winning 140 seats in 182-seat Gujarat assembly.

The results of the polls will be declared on December 8.

