Gujarat Election 2022: Owaisi says AIMIM to contest polls; decision on seats yet awaited

Gujarat Election 2022: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will fight the assembly polls in Gujarat, party president Asaduddin Owaisi confirmed on Saturday, adding the party has been preparing for the assembly polls since municipal polls in Ahmedabad and Surat.

Addressing a press conference in Gujarat's Bhuj, Owaisi said, "We will fight Gujarat Assembly elections with full strength. However, we have not decided on how many seats. I believe that Sabir Kabliwala (AIMIM Gujarat chief) will make the right decision in this regard."

The Hyderabad MP said that he has come to Gujarat with the intention to strengthen the party. "Our candidate will also stand from Bhuj," he said.

Notably, Gujarat will go for assembly polls this year.

Owaisi on Ranchi protests

Owaisi also lashed out at the Centre over the communal clashes that took place in Ranchi.

He said, "It's imperative for democracy to ensure that there is no violence and it's the government's duty to stop it. There was firing on people in Ranchi. This shouldn't have happened. An FIR has been filed against Nupur Sharma for such comments and the law will take its own course. We don't need her apology."

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday urged everyone in his state to stay away from agitations amid clashes in the capital city of Ranchi over recent controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

Curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in some parts of Ranchi owing to the violence.

Notably, a controversy erupted in the first week of June over suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities.

Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest. However, the Central government reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Muhammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

(With inputs from ANI)

