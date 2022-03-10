Goa Election Result 2022: Full list of winning candidates

Goa Assembly Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for Goa assembly election is taking place today. Most exit polls have predicted that BJP will be the single largest party but Congress won't be too behind. Goa assembly has a total of 40 seats while the majority mark is 21. BJP and Congress are in a direct contest but regional players including MGP, AAP, TMC may also play a key role in forming the government, in case there is a hung assembly. As the counting of votes is underway, here's the full list of winning candidates in the Goa elections 2022. ASSEMBLY ELECTION RESULTS 2022: FULL COVERAGE
The list will be updated as and when results are announced by the Election Commission.
Constituency Winner/Party
Mandrem
Pernem
Bicholim
Tivim
Mapusa
Siolim
Saligao
Calangute
Porvorim
Aldona
Panaji
Taleigao
St. Cruz
St. Andre
Cumbarjua
Maem
Sanquelim
Poriem
Valpoi
Priol
Ponda
Siroda
Marcaim
Mormugao
Vasco-da-Gama
Dabolim
Cortalim
Nuvem
Curtorim
Fatorda
Margao
Benaulim
Navelim
Cuncolim
Velim
Quepem
Curchorem
Sanvordem
Sanguem
Canacona