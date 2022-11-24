Gujarat Election 2022: Is winning from Gandhinagar South seat for BJP's Alpesh Thakor an easy task?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Gujarat Elections 2022: Is winning from Gandhinagar South seat for BJP's Alpesh Thakor an easy task?

Gujarat Election 2022 : Gandhinagar South is one of the 182 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Gujarat. In 2017, this constituency was won by BJP. Gandhinagar South Assembly constituency falls under the Ahmedabad East Lok sabha constituency.

This time, Alpesh Thakor from BJP, Dr Himanshu V Patel from the Congress party, and Dolat Patel from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be contesting against each other.

Alpesh Thakor, formerly associated with the Congress party, has been fielded from Gandhinagar South, Alpesh contested his last election from Radhanpur. Thakor, who was one of the faces of the anti-BJP uproar in the state during the 2017 elections, joined the BJP in 2019. He was elected on a Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in a by-election in 2019.

This time, Rajveer, an autorickshaw driver in Ahmedabad, is all set to contest the Gujarat assembly elections as an Independent candidate from Gandhinagar South. But with a big difference. The 38-year-old resident of Chandkheda has not mentioned his caste, community, or religion in the affidavit filed with the Election Commission. That's because Rajveer is a self-professed atheist.

Rajveer, a student of clinical psychology, says he is mentally prepared for a legal battle before the electoral clash. Targeting both BJP and Congress, he said that while the BJP now wins elections using the religion plank, the Congress used to win earliier by playing the caste card."I do not want to follow a formula in which a candidate is chosen because of caste or religion. It is against the constitutional secularism of our country," he says.Rajveer says that he will fight for the cause of a society where caste and religion are immaterial. Citizens in any democracy, according to him, should elect candidates based on their qualifications.

Gandhinagar South, the constituency he has filed his nomination from, was won by the BJP in 2017. This time the saffron party has fielded Alpesh Thakor, the OBC leader and the face of the Patidar agitation who switched over the Congress.Thakor joined the Congress before the 2017 elections and won from Radhanpur. In 2019 he left the Congress and joined the BJP.Gandhinagar South has a considerable population of Patels and Thakors.

2017 results :

BJP MLA Shambhuji Chelaji Thakor won for the third time from Gandhinagar South. Thakor defeated Congress’s Govind Hiraji Solanki by 11,538 votes. In 2012 state polls, he defeated Congress’s Sureshkumar Chaturdas Patel by 4,225 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Patel Hasmukhbhai Somabhai won from Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of around 4,34,330 votes by defeating Gitaben Patel of Congress.

The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be done on December 8 (Thursday) to constitute a new 182-member state assembly.