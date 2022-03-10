Farrukhabad Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP sweep out BSP again?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Farrukhabad Election Result 2022 LIVE

Farrukhabad election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Farrukhabad Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in the Doab region. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 21 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Farrukhabad include Congress' Louise Khurshid, BJP's Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi, SP's Ms. Suman Maurya, BSP's Vijay Kumar Katiyar, AAP's Neeraj Pratap Shakya.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,11,396 eligible electors, of which 1,92,913 were male,1,62,410 female and 22 electors of the third gender.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Mejor Sunil Dutt Dwivedi of BJP won this seat defeating Mohd Umar Khan of BSP by a margin of 45,427 which was 21.84 per cent of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.02 per cent in 2017 in this seat.

Farrukhabad went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on February 20, 2022.