Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Former AAP councillor's drama after denied poll ticket, climbs transmission tower

He climbed the transmission tower near Shashtri Park metro station in Delhi

AAP on Saturday announced its final list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan climbed a transmission tower near Shashtri Park metro station in Delhi after he was denied the party ticket for the upcoming MCD polls.

The former AAP councillor was unhappy for being denied the party ticket, reports said.

Fire department, cops were making efforts to bring him down.

AAP on Saturday announced its final list of 117 candidates for the December 4 polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had declared its first list on Friday for the 250-member House.

The party, in a statement, said "people's choice has become the party's voice" with old party workers getting precedence in the second list of candidates after emerging at the top of all surveys.

"As many as 117 old and hardworking party volunteers with a strong presence in their areas have got precedence in the ticket distribution," read the statement.

The list of candidates was finalised in a marathon meeting of the AAP Political Affairs Committee chaired by Kejriwal.

Before giving the tickets, the AAP had surveyed all candidates and took public feedback. More than 20,000 party workers had applied to contest the upcoming civic polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

