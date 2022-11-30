Wednesday, November 30, 2022
     
Congress delegation meets Election Commission, seeks ban on opinion polls

Congress also alleged that when PM Narendra Modi or any other big BJP leader comes for election campaigning in a state, the opposition leaders aren't allowed to enter with their helicopters.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2022 20:57 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Congress delegation meets Election Commission, seeks security of ballot papers, ban on opinion polls.

A Congress party delegation today (November 30) met the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking a ban on the opinion polls before the elections. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla, who was a part of the delegation, said that the opinion polls try to predict the results of the elections in a biased way.

He said that the party has also asked for proper security of ballot papers, especially in Gujarat.Congress also alleged that when Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any other big BJP leader comes for election campaigning in a state, the opposition leaders aren't allowed to enter with their helicopters.

Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record, whose results are scheduled to be declared on December 8 (Thursday).

Meanwhile, the Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8, coinciding with that of the Himachal Assembly polls.

