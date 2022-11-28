Gujarat election 2022: PM Modi holds rally in Bhavnagar, attacks Congress over 'caste politics'

Follow us on Image Source : IANS In his address, PM Modi also appealed to the people to participate in voting at each and every polling booth.

Gujarat election 2022: Addressing a public meeting in Bhavnagar's Palitana city on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress for engaging in 'caste politics' and said that the 'people have thrown the Congress out of power' because of its caste politics. The PM added that if it wanted to be part of the state, it has to give up this caste politics and change its style.

Mentioning how the Congress era was unsafe for the people of Gujarat, the PM said, "during the Congress rule people were feeling unsafe, bomb blasts were very common. Every other day there used to be a blast. Since the BJP came to power, the shutters of these shops have been pulled down. Now in BJP rule people feel safe and secure, this is the gift of BJP."

He appealed to the people to participate in voting at each and every polling booth. "You have to ensure that Lotus keeps flourishing in the state... you have to work hard on each and every seat for the thumping majority of the BJP. In the next 25 years we have to make this the best state in the world, for which I need your support," said Modi.

"Once upon a time people were migrating from Gujarat in search of jobs, now people from across the country are coming to Gujarat in search of jobs, because of fast industrialisation," the PM said adding that "till 2014 the Congress was in power in Delhi, only 60 villages had Internet connectivity, since the BJP formed the central government, in just eight years three lakh villages have got connectivity."

Talking about the benefits extended to the farmers, he reminded that the central government was bearing Rs 1,600 to 1,700 subsidy per Urea bag whereas the farmer was paying only Rs 200 to 300 per bag.



