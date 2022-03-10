Colonelganj Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP improve strike rate, or lose seat to other opposition parties?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Colonelganj Election Result 2022 LIVE

Colonelganj election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Colonelganj Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Ajay Pratap Singh, Samajwadi Party's Yogesh Pratap Singh, Congress party's Triloki Nath Tiwari and BSP's Ranjeet. Although Aam Aadmi Party has also fielded a candidate.

Congress - Triloki Nath Tiwari

BJP - Ajay Pratap Singh

AAP - Vishal Singh

BSP - Ranjeet

SP - Yogesh Pratap Singh

In this unique constituency, power dynamics have never stayed with one party for long. For a long time in the 90s, BJP had this seat but lost it to BSP in the 2002 Vidhan Sabha elections. In 2007, Congress got hold of it, and had it for 5 years, before Colonelganj was won by Samajwadi Party in 2012. However, it was again won by BJP in 2017.

In 2017, BJP's Ajay Pratap Singh won the seat by defeating Yogesh Pratap Singh from Samajwadi Party with a margin of 28405 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Brijbhusan Sharan Singh won from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 261601 votes by defeating Chandradev Ram Yadav from Bahujan Samaj Party.

Colonelganj, for the past 5 years has been under BJP, with a constant shift of power before that. It would be interesting to see if BJP retains power here or Colonelganj sticks to its perpetual change of power.

Colonelganj voted in the fifth phase of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, on February 27, 2022.