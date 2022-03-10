Chunar Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will BJP's Anurag Singh retain seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chunar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Chunar is an assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chunar under Mirzapur district of Uttar Pradesh State. BJP has fielded Anurag Singh, who won the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections in UP on BJP's ticket. SP has fielded Vijay Kumar alias AV Bhaiya.

The Chunar Assembly Constituency of Uttar Pradesh state is currently held by Anurag Singh of BJP. In the 2017 UP Assembly Elections, Anurag Singh beat Jagtamba Singh Patel of SP. Anurag Singh got 49.3 percent of the votes.

Chunar Assembly constituency is falling under the Mirzapur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Apna Dal (soneylal) candidate Anupriya Singh Patel won from Mirzapur Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 232008 votes by defeating Ramcharitra Nishad from the Samajwadi Party.