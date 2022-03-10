Bharthana Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP's Siddartha Dohare and SP's Raghvendra to witness tough contest

Thursday, March 10, 2022
     
Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2022 8:37 IST
Bharthana election result 2022 live updates: The counting of votes in Bharthana is being held today. Here, the key contest is between BJP's Siddartha Shankar Dohare, Samajwadi Party's Raghvendra Kumar Singh, BSP's Kamlesh and Congress' Sneh Lata. ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022L FULL COVERAGE

Assembly election in Bharthana was held in the third phase on February 20. The seat falls under the Etah Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2017 assembly election, BJP's Savitri Katheria won this seat defeating Kamlesh Kumar Katheria of the Samajwadi Party with a margin of 1968 votes.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022 were held in 7 phases between February 10 and March 7.

